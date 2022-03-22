Amit Shah hosts dinner for Padma awardees, lauds their contribution

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted dinner for the Padma awardees and said that the Narendra Modi government deeply honours their selfless spirit and tireless work for the welfare of the society and the country.
"Today I interacted with Padma Awardees who were invited for the dinner and got to know about their experiences in detail," tweeted Amit Shah.
"Narendra Modi government deeply honours their selfless spirit and tireless work for the welfare of the society and the country," he added.
Radhey Shyam, General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous), Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N. Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Cyrus Poonawalla and Shri Sachchidanand Swami are some of the prominent names who were conferred with Padma Awards on Monday.
The Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.
These Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
This year a total of 128 Padma Awards are being conferred, including two duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).
The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards. 34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.
