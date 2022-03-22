Telangana CM's swipe at Central leaders for supporting 'The Kashmir Files'

-
Amid the buzz over the film 'The Kashmir Files', Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday in an apparent swipe at the BJP central leaders support for the movie, said that with a progressive government audiences would be able to see films like "irrigation files" or "economic files".
Addressing media persons here, the chief minister said: "What is the film 'The Kashmir Files'? if there is any progressive government, there should be irrigation files, economic files. Who wants 'The Kashmir files'? In Delhi, Kashmir pandits say that some people are doing this for the votes and they did not get any benefits."
His remarks came in the wake of the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and which has been mired in controversy since its release on March 11 with the BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents.
Several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have exempted the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film from entertainment tax.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently used the movie to slam his political opponents and critics. He said, "People who always raise flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, campaign being run to discredit it..
