JUST IN
Hackers can use AI chatbot ChatGPT to write phishing emails, codes: Experts
Maha council adjourned over land allotment decision by Shinde as minister
600k cyber crime complaints registered on govt portal since 2019: MoS Home
BMC prohibits staff from addressing media to counter fake information
Updated Covid booster doses give additional protection against virus: CDC
Delhi L-G cannot pass such orders, says AAP on direction to pay Rs 97 cr
Intend to limit buffer zones within forests; may launch survey: Kerala govt
Young Indian-Americans face race bias as early as preschool, shows study
Over 7 in 10 employers keen to hire in services sector in India: Report
BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hackers can use AI chatbot ChatGPT to write phishing emails, codes: Experts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCP leader flags availability of dangerous chemicals on e-commerce websites

NCP's Fauzia Khan raised her concerns while referring to the recent acid attack on a teenage girl in Delhi

Topics
acid attacks | E-commerce marketplace

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

E-commerce platform ONDC gets fund infusion of Rs 157.5-cr, more to follow

NCP member Fauzia Khan on Tuesday voiced concern over sale of dangerous chemicals on popular e-commerce platforms, while referring to the recent acid attack on a teenage girl in the national capital.

On Decemer 14, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi while on way to her school resulting in serious injuries. Three men, including her neighbour, have been arrested in the case.

Raising the issue of acid attacks during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Khan said majority of the reported cases of acid attacks are against young women and most of them who turn down a proposal for marriage, or refuse to enter into a relationship or withdraw from a relationship.

"Despite the existence of laws the crime of acid attacks continued unabated. The reason is that acids can be procured easily as there is laxness on part of implementation of regulations. It is the implementation that is important. There is high prevalence of illegal sale of acid," she said.

She further said the accused in the Delhi case had allegedly procured the substance through Flipkart by paying for it through an e-wallet.

Khan said that a bottle of hydrochloric acid can be procured for as low as Rs 189 through websites.

In his mention, A A Rahim (CPI-M) said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell to a 26-month low in October due to contraction in manufacturing sector and production of consumer goods.

"This is an alarming indication...Industrial sector is facing a major crisis," he said.

Rahim said the contraction in IIP is an indicator of unemployment and under-employment, and urged the government to intervene to control the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on acid attacks

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 15:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU