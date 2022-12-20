NCP leader flags availability of dangerous chemicals on e-commerce websites

NCP member Fauzia Khan on Tuesday voiced concern over sale of dangerous chemicals on popular e-commerce platforms, while referring to the recent acid attack on a teenage girl in the national capital.

On Decemer 14, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid in west Delhi while on way to her school resulting in serious injuries. Three men, including her neighbour, have been arrested in the case.

Raising the issue of during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Khan said majority of the reported cases of are against young women and most of them who turn down a proposal for marriage, or refuse to enter into a relationship or withdraw from a relationship.

"Despite the existence of laws the crime of continued unabated. The reason is that acids can be procured easily as there is laxness on part of implementation of regulations. It is the implementation that is important. There is high prevalence of illegal sale of acid," she said.

She further said the accused in the Delhi case had allegedly procured the substance through Flipkart by paying for it through an e-wallet.

Khan said that a bottle of hydrochloric acid can be procured for as low as Rs 189 through websites.

In his mention, A A Rahim (CPI-M) said the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell to a 26-month low in October due to contraction in manufacturing sector and production of consumer goods.

"This is an alarming indication...Industrial sector is facing a major crisis," he said.

Rahim said the contraction in IIP is an indicator of unemployment and under-employment, and urged the government to intervene to control the situation.

