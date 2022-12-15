Delhi acid attack: DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid

-
In the wake of an acid attack on a teenager, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform.
Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal.
Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.
A 17-year-old girl on her way to school was attacked with acid on Wednesday by two bike-borne youths in West Delhi's Mohan Garden area. The girl is currently in Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:12 IST
