Parliament's Winter Session likely to end on December 23, says report

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.
The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.
The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.
Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:02 IST
