JUST IN
Piyush Goyal demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Rajasthan speech
TMS Ep328: GST Council meeting, vacation trends, IT performance, GM crops
Delhi govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign as pollution spikes
Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members
Over 2,000 Bru community voters removed from Mizoram's electoral roll
Shankar Chaudhary elected unopposed as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly
What is a genetically modified crop? And why is it important to India?
US clashes over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine war; accuses UN
PM Modi asks BJP MPs to work to promote millets, sports during address
32 trains cancelled due to poor visibility in Moradabad, many delayed
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Piyush Goyal demands apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over Rajasthan speech
icon-arrow-left
Taj Mahal to be 'attached' if ASI fails to pay water, property tax: Agra MC
Business Standard

Parliament's Winter Session likely to end on December 23, says report

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday

Topics
Paliament Winter session | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
File image of the Indian Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.

The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.

Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paliament Winter session

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU