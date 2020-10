NDMC hospitals' doctors go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepened.

R R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) said, "If our demands are not met, we will go on indefinite strike from tomorrow."



The MCDA on Saturday had threatened that its members from hospitals would go on a mass casual leave if their pending salaries of last three months, was not released.

Recently, it had also issued a statement expressing solidarity with their agitating colleagues - resident - of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital, both under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), who are also protesting over their pending salaries.

