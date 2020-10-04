Nearly 500 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine by July 2021, says Harsh Vardhan

Government estimates that 400-500 million doses of vaccine will be utilised to cover 200-250 million people by July 2021 and has started working on plans to ramp up human resource and training capacity on a massive scale, Health and Family Welfare Minister said on Sunday.

The Centre has asked the states to submit lists of populations that would receive the vaccine on priority, especially the health workers engaged in the management of Covid-19, by the end of October. This list of frontline health workers would include both government as well as private sector doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers and many other occupational categories, which are involved in tracing, testing and treatment of patients.

The high level committee for vaccine is working to understand the timelines of availability of various vaccines in the country and also obtaining commitments from vaccine manufacturers to make available the maximum number of doses for India inventory and supply chain management. “This is work in progress which will be completed by the time the vaccines are ready to ensure the swift roll-out of the program,” Vardhan said.

The committee led by V K Paul, member - health, is drawing up the plan for the entire process of vaccine procurement and distribution. “Vaccine procurement is being done centrally and each consignment will be tracked real time until delivery to ensure it reaches those who need it most,” the minister said.

The health minister, while addressing a social media dialogue, said that the states were being guided to also submit details about cold chain facilities and other related infrastructure which will be required, down to the block level.

He also said that the government was also keeping an eye on immunity data with regard to Covid-19 while finalising these plans.

Speaking on the clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine in India, Vardhan clarified that the matter was still under consideration and no decision had been taken as yet on the phase-3 trials. He also said that even if multiple vaccines were available, they would all be safe and would elicit the requisite immune response against novel

While stressing the need to prioritise health care workers and those who have underlying health conditions for vaccine distribution, Vardhan said, “Vaccines will be distributed as per pre-decided priority and in a programmed manner. To ensure transparency and accountability, details of the entire process will be shared in the coming months.”

Government has said that all vaccines that have proven to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in clinical trials outside India would need to undergo bridging studies to prove their safety and immunogenicity in the Indian population as well. These studies, however, can be undertaken on a smaller sample size and completed quickly, Vardhan added.

He said that India was not planning to venture into human challenge experiments - where participants are exposed to the virus on purpose, for the until the method is proven to have an established benefit according to global experience. “When conducted, human challenge studies should be undertaken with abundant forethought, caution, and oversight. The value of the information to be gained should clearly justify the risks to human subjects,” he added.