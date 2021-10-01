You have strangulated Delhi: SC tells farmers seeking permission to protest

"You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come within the city and start protest again here," the on Friday told a farmers' body protesting against the three farm laws and seeking directions to authorities to allow it to stage satyagrah at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar told the counsel appearing for petitioners Kisan Mahapanchayat', a body of and agriculturists, and its president that once they have approached the court against the three farm laws, they should have trust in the judicial system and let the matter be decided.

The apex court said citizens have equal rights to move freely and without fear and their properties are being damaged in the protest.

The court said There has to be some balanced approach.

The bench, which posted the matter for hearing on October 4, asked the petitioners to file an affidavit declaring that they are not part of the protest, which is being carried out, and blocking of the highways at the borders of the city.

Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws -- The Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread mainly to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)