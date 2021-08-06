Opposition party leaders to join protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar

-
-
Several opposition party leaders will on Friday go to Jantar Mantar here to express solidarity with farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws and participate in the 'Kisan Sansad'.
Leaders of 14 opposition parties met in Parliament house at 10 AM and decided to extend their support to the farmers' agitation and sit in solidarity with them.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders of Opposition parties were present in the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Opposition leaders including Gandhi will participate in the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar and support the farmers in their demand for repeal of farm laws, Kharge told reporters after the meeting.
"The Opposition leaders' meeting decided to hold their protest in Jantar Mantar at 1 PM and sit with the protesting farmers," a senior leader told PTI.
The leaders would travel from Parliament at 12.30 PM in a bus and would participate in the Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar.
Leaders of several parties including the Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, AAP, CPI, IUML, RSP, NC and LJD attended the opposition meeting.
The opposition leaders also discussed their floor strategy in both houses of Parliament during the meeting.
