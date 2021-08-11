Sloganeering at Jantar Mantar: Delhi court grants bail to Ashwini Upadhyay

-
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, arrested in connection with the communal slogans allegedly raised during a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.
Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Upadhyay, who is an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000.
The accused was sent to the judicial custody yesterday by a court here, considering that his bail application was pending.
A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here was widely circulated on social media, following which Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.
Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan' at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay.
However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.
Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident.
The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.
