Need clearly defined, inclusive access for COVID-19 vaccine: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said that the government will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution

ANI  |  General News 

Rahul Gandhi
On Wednesday, Gandhi took another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy’s warning that the country’s GDP growth may touch its lowest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that India will be one of the nations to produce a vaccine for coronavirus and the process will require a "clearly-defined" strategy.

He further said that the Centre will need a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution. GOI must do it now," he tweeted.

The statement from the Congress leader came a day after he tweeted a graph showing country's upward-moving COVID-19 curve describing it as "frightening not flattening".

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 10:46 IST

