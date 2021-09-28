Need to build a new India on the basis of women-led development: Irani

-
ALSO READ
Union ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, Smriti Irani relish dosa at Mumbai eatery
Irani inaugurates Rs 16.51 crore worth of development projects in Amethi
Amethi has become self-reliant in medical oxygen production: Smriti Irani
Over 1.40 mn anganwadi workers now on Poshan tracker app: Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani launches Poshan 2.0, urges districts to set up Poshan Vatikas
-
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said there is a need to ensure that a new India is built on the basis of women-led development.
Highlighting various women-focussed development programmes launched by the Narendra Modi-led government over the last few years, Irani said the prospects for women get better when they are at the fulcrum of governance.
"The Prime Minister says that we have for years initiated programmes which are dedicated towards women development, but as we build a new India we need to ensure that it is an India built on the basis of women-led development," she said in her address at the Economic Times SDG Summit.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, 22 crore women, who were earlier unbanked, have now received financial services, Irani stated.
She said under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), over 17 crore women have been benefited.
The minister said over eight crore Indian women have benefitted from clean cooking fuel under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
"Today, I can happily share that over 10 crore families have household toilets, primarily benefiting the women in the family," Irani said.
The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which benefits over 10 crore families, has predominantly helped women in rural India gain access to better health care facilities, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU