NEET-PG counselling 2021: Resident doctors' strike called off, says FORDA

-
ALSO READ
Resident doctors go on strike again over delay in NEET-PG counselling
Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET tabled in Assembly
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
Delhi doctors continue protest against delays in NEET-PG counselling
Delhi: Doctors of 3 hospitals protest over delay in NEET-PG counselling
-
Resident doctors in Delhi, who have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling for two weeks, on Friday called off their strike after receiving assurances from the government that their demands would be looked into, their federation said.
The stir by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) was called off at 12 noon, FORDA said in a statement.
Patient care had been affected at several major hospitals in Delhi in this period as resident doctors have been boycotting services to lodge their protest.
The federation on Thursday had sought withdrawal of police cases lodged against some of their colleagues in the fraternity after a face off between medics and police personnel in the streets on Monday.
On Thursday, a "series of meetings of FORDA representatives was held with multiple Delhi Police officials. It was highlighted by Delhi Police that they have highest regard for doctors," the federation said in its statement.
They also assured that police complaints lodged against resident doctors "will be taken care of as per the legal procedures," FORDA claimed.
"A virtual meeting of FORDA members with all RDAs' representatives was convened late in the evening whereby all the proceedings were conveyed, all points of concern were discussed in details. It was unanimously decided to call off the agitation on 31st December, 2021, 12:00 pm, considering various factors, including patient care," it said.
It was also decided that a national meeting with all RDAs' representatives will be convened by FORDA on January 6, it added.
Resident directors of three Centre-run facilities, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, RML Hospital and those of Maulana Azad Medical College and its attached hospitals and several other Delhi government-run hospitals had taken part in the stir here.
Their primary demand from the Centre was expediting of the NEET PG counselling process.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU