NIA team will travel to Germany for questioning Ludhiana blast suspect

-
ALSO READ
Key conspirator of Ludhiana court blast that killed one arrested in Germany
Amit Shah briefed on Ludhiana blast that killed 1; MHA seeks report
Ludhiana court bomb blast:Additional forces called in for better policing
Man killed in Ludhiana blast identified, was a dismissed Punjab cop: Report
BJP leaders confined to house by protesting farmers rescued after HC order
-
A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will travel to Germany to question the member of designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani for his alleged involvement in the Ludhiana blast case, said a senior officer on Friday.
According to the officer, NIA will initiate the proceedings to bring Multani to India but before that, the agency is in the process to register a case against Multani and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other Indian Penal Code sections.
Sikhs For Justice is a designated terror group in India.
"These Pro Khalistan supporters were radicalising youth in Punjab and using social media platforms to propagate their agenda and terror activities. Ahead of Punjab elections, there is a sudden surge in their activities to destabilize peace in the state," the officer said.
"Multani has been detained by German police and is being questioned. He is on their radar. After registering FIR, a team of NIA will be reaching Germany to question him in detail because we have got strong evidence of his involvement in the Ludhiana blast case and further planning of more such attacks in the country," he said.
When asked regarding a video released by SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claiming Multani had not been arrested, he said Multani has been detained not arrested. Sources stated that the agency will make all efforts through diplomatic channels to bring him back to India for investigation. The NIA is also keeping watch on other pro-Khalistan groups and supporters operating from other countries.
During the investigation into the Ludhiana blast case, it was found that the banned outfits and their operatives have been raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives through the smuggling networks in Punjab for carrying out terror attacks.
A bomb blast had occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed one and injured two others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU