Multani, arrested for Ludhiana blast, wants Punjab as a new country: NIA

-
ALSO READ
NIA team will travel to Germany for questioning Ludhiana blast suspect
Key conspirator of Ludhiana court blast that killed one arrested in Germany
Second man beaten to death for alleged sacrilege attempt in Punjab
No leader has done the kind of work PM Modi has done for Sikhs: Nadda
66 Indian-origin terrorists operating abroad with IS, also in India: US
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that they have lodged a separate case against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) member who has been arrested in Germany for conspiring against India.
"The case was registered on Thursday under sections 120B, 121A of IPC and sections 10, 13, 17, 18 & 18B of UA(P) Act,A against Jaswinder Singh Multani, a Germany-based operative of Sikhs for Justice (an unlawful association), and his other associates," said an NIA official.
The official said that this case was of criminal conspiracy hatched by Multani with several other pro-Khalistani elements located abroad for radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths in Punjab on ground and online through social media platforms to propagate their ideology with the aim to secede Punjab from the Union of India.
"They have been involved in raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives by using smuggling networks in Punjab to revive terrorism in Punjab. Jaswinder Singh Multani has also been in contact with ISI operatives to carry out terror attack in Mumbai and other parts of India," the NIA official said.
The NIA official said that a team of elite officials was formed to look into the matter.
Since Multani's arrest in Berlin following Indian intelligence inputs, a team is likely to visit Germany.
The NIA officials said that they want to bring back Multani to India to prosecute him for his offence.
--IANSA
atk/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU