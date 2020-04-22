Negligent Employers to be charged for Covid-19 cases; India Inc upset

The Union government on Wednesday clarified that the companies will be penalised only for negligence or cognisance in case their test positive for the novel (COVID-19), a day after industries raised concerns over the official guidelines to re-start economic activities.

"MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) guidelines misinterpreted. Penalties under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 applicable if offence occurs with consent, cognisance or negligence of employer," a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.



On Wednesday, industry had flagged the issue once again with Union labour and employment secretary Heera Lal Samariya who had promised to take up the matter at "the highest level."



“Companies should follow the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines…The most important (element) is that there should not be any criminality (clause) and I fully agree with you. (I) will take it up at the highest level,” Heera Lal Samariya, the labour and employment secretary, said during an interaction with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry via videoconferencing.



Samariya stressed that the government was expected to soon receive a report from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Code on Industrial Relations and the Code on Social Security, which were tabled in the Lok Sabha. “Labour law reforms will be on the government’s top priority," he said, adding that the government was looking to provide a slew of relief measures to industry, including a reduction in contributory rates towards the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme to lessen their financial burden.



According to sources, after his meeting with executives, Samariya attended a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to discuss the challenges faced by the industry.



Most industry representatives raised concerns over the inability to pay for the wages of employees during the period and suggested ways in which the government could come to its rescue. However, the secretary dismissed the demands of the industry to utilise the ESIC corpus in giving out wages to workers during the period, treating it as a ‘sickness benefit.’

“The ESI money belongs to the insured worker… Let’s not give this idea that this money can be diverted to provide for wages of employees. It’s the poor man’s money and let it be with them,” Samariya said.



He, however, added that the government was contemplating ways to reduce the wage bills of firms by reducing the contribution made towards the ESI scheme.



Companies contribute 4 per cent of a worker’s monthly salary towards the ESI scheme. The rate of contribution was reduced from 6.5 per cent from July 2019, for the first time in two decades. “We can further reduce the rate of contribution in future. We can do that,” Samariya said.