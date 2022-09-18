NEP recognises all Indian languages as national languages: Pradhan

-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 recognises all Indian languages as national languages.
In his address at the 36th convocation ceremony of SASTRA deemed to be University at Thanjavur, he also said that the country has the knowledge capability to find sustainable solutions at global level.
Pradhan, who is also Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Minister, said that NEP 2020 recognises the positive impact of the mother tongue in fostering critical thinking and innovation, as well as its potential in terms of teaching methodology and learning outcomes.
He also said that entrepreneurship should be promoted and that bridging the gap between education and skills was important.
Pradhan said that initiatives were in place for harnessing and integrating knowledge in Indian folklore and old literature.
He conferred degrees of Doctor of Science on Krishnaswami Alldi, Professor of Mathematics, University of Florida, and Doctor of Letters on Chamu Krishna Shastry, Chairman, Bharathiya Basha Samiti, on the occasion.
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 20:30 IST