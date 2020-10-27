Nepal records 570 new coronavirus cases; tally now reaches 160,400

on Tuesday recorded 570 new cases, pushing the nationwide tally to 160,400, the health ministry said.

The figure is comparatively lower as the country witnessed a four-digit rise in COVID-19 cases daily in the past few months.

The health officials attribute the lower number of cases to less number of testings due to the Vijaya Dashami holiday.

The Vijaya Dashami festival, which is being held to mark the end of the Dashain (Navaratri) celebrations, was observed on Monday in According to officials, only 2,725 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 14,00,694 tests have been conducted to detected the viral infection.

Fourteen more people died due to the deadly viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 876.

The nationwide tally now stands at 160,400, the health ministry said, adding that 118,843 patients have recovered so far.

Currently, 40,681 patients are undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and hospitals across the country.

