With 7 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra police see drop in infections

As many as seven personnel of
Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.
For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in March, the daily COVID-19 count of the state police, which has been severely affected by the pandemic, has come down to a single digit.
A total of 26,254 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the state till date, of which 282, including 27 officers, have died of the disease, the official said.
At least 24,383 personnel have recovered so far, while 1,589 are currently undergoing treatment, he said.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,88,029 offences have been registered under section 188 of the IPC since the lockdown was announced in March, while 41,828 persons have been arrested in this regard, the official said.
At least 379 incidents of assault on police personnel were reported in the state, in which 903 persons have been arrested, he said.
Till date, Rs 34.94 lakh have been collected in fines from violators of prohibitory orders, he added.
