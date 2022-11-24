New Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose may visit Delhi on Thursday, meet Shah

New Governor of C V Ananda Bose is likely to fly to New Delhi on Thursday, where he could meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of a protocol visit, a Raj Bhavan source said.

Bose is expected to be on a four-day tour to the capital, though nothing has been finalised yet, he said.

"This is a protocol visit. Soon after taking oath, a governor is supposed to meet the home minister, the source said.

Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of .

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in Raj Bhavan.

