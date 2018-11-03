News digest: Adani to buy KEC's transmission asset, corporate exits & more

-
ALSO READ
Was not aware of Videocon's deals with husband, says Chanda Kochhar
Chanda Kochhar asked to reply to Sebi show cause notice by July 10
The curious case of election years and tendu auctions in Chhattisgarh
US proxy firm asks ICICI Securities shareholders to vote against Kochhar
Chanda Kochhar seeks more time to appear before Sebi for a personal hearing
-
Adani to buy transmission asset of KEC International for Rs 2.27 bn
Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Transmission will buy out KEC International’s Sikar transmission asset for Rs 2.27 billion, the two companies informed the exchanges separately on Saturday. Read more
Life after corner office: What Chanda Kochhar, Mistry and Sikka are doing
How a CEO leaves a company is more important than how he or she joins it. But in today’s business environment, the adage could see its resilience being tested. Read more
Tell passengers if flight carrying a martyr’s body: DGCA to airlines
The government has made it compulsory for airlines to make an announcement whenever they are carrying the body of a soldier. Read more
Myanmar land issues come in way of Rs 11.77-billion friendship highway
Trilateral highway connectivity between India, Myanmar, and Thailand has hit a roadblock. Land acquisition hurdles in Myanmar are coming in the way of the project. Read more
The curious case of election years and tendu auctions in Chhattisgarh
The sale price of tendu leaves — a lucrative forest produce used for making bidis — peaks in Chhattisgarh after every four years of Assembly elections. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU