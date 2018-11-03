JUST IN
Business Standard

News digest: Adani to buy KEC's transmission asset, corporate exits & more

From Myanmar land issues to sale price of tendu leaves surging in Chhattisgarh after every four years of Assembly elections, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Transmission, Power

Adani to buy transmission asset of KEC International for Rs 2.27 bn

Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Transmission will buy out KEC International’s Sikar transmission asset for Rs 2.27 billion, the two companies informed the exchanges separately on Saturday. Read more

Life after corner office: What Chanda Kochhar, Mistry and Sikka are doing

How a CEO leaves a company is more important than how he or she joins it. But in today’s business environment, the adage could see its resilience being tested. Read more

Tell passengers if flight carrying a martyr’s body: DGCA to airlines

The government has made it compulsory for airlines to make an announcement whenever they are carrying the body of a soldier. Read more

Myanmar land issues come in way of Rs 11.77-billion friendship highway

Trilateral highway connectivity between India, Myanmar, and Thailand has hit a roadblock. Land acquisition hurdles in Myanmar are coming in the way of the project. Read more

The curious case of election years and tendu auctions in Chhattisgarh

The sale price of tendu leaves — a lucrative forest produce used for making bidis — peaks in Chhattisgarh after every four years of Assembly elections. Read more
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 23:55 IST

