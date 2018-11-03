News digest: Adani to buy KEC's transmission asset, corporate exits & more

Adani to buy transmission asset of KEC International for Rs 2.27 bn

Gautam Adani-promoted Adani Transmission will buy out KEC International's Sikar transmission asset for Rs 2.27 billion, the two companies informed the exchanges separately on Saturday.

Life after corner office: What Chanda Kochhar, Mistry and Sikka are doing

How a CEO leaves a company is more important than how he or she joins it. But in today's business environment, the adage could see its resilience being tested.

Tell passengers if flight carrying a martyr's body: DGCA to airlines

The government has made it compulsory for airlines to make an announcement whenever they are carrying the body of a soldier.

come in way of Rs 11.77-billion friendship highway

Trilateral highway connectivity between India, Myanmar, and Thailand has hit a roadblock. Land acquisition hurdles in Myanmar are coming in the way of the project.

The curious case of election years and tendu auctions in Chhattisgarh

The sale price of — a lucrative forest produce used for making bidis — peaks in Chhattisgarh after every four years of Assembly elections.