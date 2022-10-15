New Educational Policy aims to assimilate ancient with modern: Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
NEP aims at creating global citizens: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP 2020 upholds Indian languages, knowledge systems: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP recognises all Indian languages as national languages: Pradhan
14,500 schools to be upgraded under PM-SHRI scheme, says PM Modi
Centre working with West Bengal to implement NEP in state: Pradhan
-
The new national educational policy (NEP) is the philosophical document of the 21st century that aims to assimilate ancient with the modern, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.
Addressing the 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) here, he said the Union government aims to place the nation among the developed nations by 2047 when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence from British rule.
He said the country would play a key role in future development of humanity and restore its glory as the Vishwa Guru.'
He wanted the NITK to create a full-fledged sustainable Energy Department to turn the technology institute into a leading lighthouse in energy transition of the country within a decade.
The Minister said the country's focus in future should be on key areas like artificial intelligence, machine-learning, data analytics, electronics, genome-editing and 3D printing.
Pradhan inaugurated a new building of the central research facility (CRF) and the school of interdisciplinary studies on the NITK campus.
Speaking on the occasion, he said institutions like NITK are vital to acquire ability to face global challenges.
The Minister said IITs in the country have earned acclaim at the international level for quality education and expressed the hope that the country would be able to open IITs abroad within the next two years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 18:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU