Business Standard

SIT to investigate gang-rape charge against senior officials in Andaman

A Special Investigating Team has been constituted to probe allegations of a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that she was gang-raped by officials there

Topics
Andaman and Nicobar Islands | Gang rape

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rape, gang-rape
Photo: ANI

A Special Investigating Team has been constituted to probe allegations of a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that she was gang-raped by officials there including a former chief secretary.

The police registered a case earlier this month on the complaint filed by the woman alleging that she was sexually abused by Narain, a 1990 batch IAS officer, and Labour commissioner R L Rishi at the latter's official residence on two occasions.

The Aberdeen police station registered the case and a Special Investigating Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is at present posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

When contacted, Narain told PTI that he can not comment on the issue as the matter is sub judice.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice - in April and May - and requested for preserving the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence.

She has also requested a Test Identification Parade of the employees present at the residence of the official.

The complainant has also recorded her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the chief metropolitan magistrate detailing the allegation.

Anyone giving a statement under this clause of the CrPC will face perjury charges in case it turns out to be false.

The woman claimed that she was in search of a job and was introduced to Rishi through a hotel owner who allegedly took her to the residence of Narain.

At Narain's residence, the woman claimed, she was offered liquor which she refused. She claimed that they assured her of a government job but, subsequently, she was brutally sexually abused by the two men.

Two weeks later, the woman alleged, she was called to the chief secretary's residence again and the assault was repeated.

She said that instead of giving the promised government job, she was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone.

She has also filed a separate complaint with the police against a local journalist, who allegedly gave hints about her identity, and a police officer for leaking information about the case, officials said.

According to sources close to Narain, he joined as chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Island in March 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 15 2022. 16:58 IST

