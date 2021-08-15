New history of connectivity being written in northeast: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a new history of connectivity is being written in the northeast, and announced that the work to connect the state capitals in the region with rail services will be completed soon.
During his Independence Day speech, Modi said multiple parts of the country -- whether its east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh including the entire Himalayan region, the coastal belt or the tribal region -- will become a big base for India's development in the future.
"Very soon, the work of connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail services is going to be completed," Modi said, adding that the region is getting connected with Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia.
