New traffic rules: How heavy fines may rein in reckless driving in India

What: On September 1, a Sunday, India awoke to an amended Motor Vehicles Act that sent state governments, traffic police and the general public into a tizzy. Motorbike riders began reminiscing fondly about the time they could pay a fine of Rs 100 for not wearing a helmet, while auto rickshaw drivers had to apply long-forgotten brake-application skills every time they had the urge to jump a light.

While car drivers began counting the cash in their wallets, pedestrians — the most neglected community of road users — rejoiced. The new act revised the fine for helmet-less riding ...