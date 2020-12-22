New Year parties, travel plans fizzle out as Maharashtra tightens curbs

The introduction of the 15-dat night curfew in Mumbai and imposition of mandatory institutional quarantine for incoming passengers from Europe, West Asia and South Africa has disrupted the holiday and New Year celebration plans of city residents.

The norms, announced on Monday evening to stop the entry of a new variant of Covid-19 into the country, have turned to be party dampeners and left hoteliers and holiday goers miffed.

"There will be a huge impact on the hotels and restaurants as planning for New Year parties starts six month in advance. Event managers are engaged, DJs chosen etc. It is one of the biggest revenue generators of the year,” said Kamlesh Barot, director,Barot Hotels and Vie Hospitality. These payments are non-refundable, he added.

Close to 40 per cent of the restaurants had remained shut because of a dispute with their tenants on rent during the lockdown. This (late night) events on Christmas and New Year eve was an opportunity for the hotels to generate some revenue and make up for the losses of the past month, but the night curfew has put a spanner on all those plans, he added.

While restaurants are allowed to function till 11.30 pm in normal courset, they will be forced shut at 11 pm due to curfew.

“I don’t understand the logic behind reducing the time from the earlier 11:30 pm to 11:00 now. This is what we get after offering everything we could – our rooms, food and services over the last eight months, he adds. It’s a knee jerk reaction when number of cases in Maharashtra is in check, said Gurbax Singh Kohli, spokesperson at Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Association of India.

The quarantime measures are hurting the travel industry too.

With most countries restricting leisure travel, Dubai along with Maldives have been in demand destinations. Both these destinations have been welcoming tourists since July. Many had planned travel to Dubai during Christmas break.

" We had several bookings to Dubai for Christmas and these are now being cancelled. Also several of our customers from Europe and West Asia have postponed their visit to Mumbai now. We expect airlines to offer refunds and waivers to affected customers," said Tina Kanuga, director of Bathija Travels.

Some holiday makers cut short their holidays in Dubai and returned on Tuesday before the the new rules come into effect.

"Eight of our customers were supposed to return on Friday but came today to avoid mandatory institutional quarantine. They purchased new flight tickets and cut short their holiday after spending just three days in Dubai. We are awaiting clarity from hotel on refunds," said Rajat Bagaria, joint secretary of Travel Agents Federation of India.