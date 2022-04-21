New Zealand reports 10,294 new community cases of coronavirus today

recorded 10,294 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,274 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry. In addition, 66 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the border, said the ministry.

Currently, 524 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 14 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 18 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 858,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

