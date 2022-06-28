Newly-elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann tests Covid positive

-
-
The newly-elected MP from Sangrur in Punjab, Simranjit Singh Mann, who heads the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), has tested positive for COVID-19.
After the 77-year-old leader tested positive for the viral disease, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to his family members and promised the best possible medical care.
"Just got the news of MP Simranjeet Singh Mann Ji being down with Covid-19. Spoke to his family and assured best possible medical care. May good health envelope him spurring a quick recovery (sic)," the chief minister said in a tweet.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Sangrur parliamentary seat, which was vacated by Bhagwant Mann after he became the chief minister, to SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann on Sunday.
Simranjit Mann, who returned to Parliament after almost two decades, defeated the AAP's Gurmail Singh by a margin of 5,822 votes. Mann polled 2,53,154 votes, while Singh bagged 2,47,332 votes, according to the Election Commission.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president had last won the Sangrur seat in 1999. His earlier poll victory came in 1989 from Tarn Taran.
