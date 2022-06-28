At 4,459, Kerala sees near 50% jump in new Covid cases in last 24 hours

-
Kerala on Tuesday recorded 4,459 fresh COVID-19 infections and 17 deaths which raised the total caseload in the state to 66,34,722 and the casualties to 69,993 respectively.
The state also saw 3,668 people recovering from the disease on Tuesday and that the active cases went up to 27,991, according to data provided on the Government of Kerala dashboard.
On Monday, the southern state had reported 2,993 fresh cases and 12 deaths.
In view of the gradual increase in COVID cases this month when the state has been, on an average, reporting more than 3,000 cases daily, the police department last week ordered all the district police chiefs to ensure implementation of a state government direction to make wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings and while using transportation.
In an order dated June 22, circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", the police department has referred to an April 27 directive of the state Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force.
The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.
