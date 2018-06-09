News digest: FIFA World Cup, RBI policy impact, AI for weapons, and more

-
Japan World Cup squad: Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa return to Japan squad
Senegal World Cup squad: Sadio Mane leads Teranga Lions to Russia
Fifa World Cup 2018: Five players who will take their final bow in Russia
Fifa World Cup 2018: Ramirez among three left out of Uruguay squad
India won't have to go sleepless to catch World Cup action. Check schedule
What FIFA World Cup 2018 means for the future of international football
And there it was. On an exhilarating, slightly anticlimactic night, Sergio Ramos enacted before us the most disquieting scene of any pre-World Cup script. Read more
'Bad bank' back on table: Piyush Goyal says panel will decide on ARCs
The proposal on transferring non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) to special purpose vehicles — asset reconstruction companies or asset management firms — is back on the agenda. Read more
Sun Pharma stock gains 8% as company clears FDA's Halol plant hurdle
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer among the Sensex stocks, rising more than 8 per cent on Friday, following news that the company’s Halol plant had been conferred Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status by the US Food and Drug Administration. Read more
RBI policy impact: 10-year gilt yield crosses 8%, rupee falls
The 10-year gilt yield briefly crossed the 8 per cent mark in morning trades, but fell back below Thursday’s close after news that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had expressed concerns about high yields. Read more
Google pledges not to use AI for weapons, surveillance
Google pledged not to use its powerful artificial intelligence for weapons, illegal surveillance and technologies that cause “overall harm.” But the company said it would keep working with the military in other areas, giving its cloud business the chance to pursue future lucrative government deals. Read more
