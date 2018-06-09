News digest: FIFA World Cup, RBI policy impact, AI for weapons, and more

What 2018 means for the future of international football



And there it was. On an exhilarating, slightly anticlimactic night, Sergio Ramos enacted before us the most disquieting scene of any pre-World Cup script. Read more

'Bad bank' back on table: says panel will decide on ARCs

The proposal on transferring non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) to special purpose vehicles — asset reconstruction companies or asset management firms — is back on the agenda. Read more



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer among the Sensex stocks, rising more than 8 per cent on Friday, following news that the company’s Halol plant had been conferred Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status by the US Food and Drug Administration. Read more



impact: 10-year gilt yield crosses 8%, rupee falls

The 10-year gilt yield briefly crossed the 8 per cent mark in morning trades, but fell back below Thursday’s close after news that Finance Minister had expressed concerns about high yields. Read more



Google pledges not to use for weapons, surveillance

Google pledged not to use its powerful artificial intelligence for weapons, illegal surveillance and technologies that cause “overall harm.” But the company said it would keep working with the military in other areas, giving its cloud business the chance to pursue future lucrative government deals. Read more