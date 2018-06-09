JUST IN
News digest: FIFA World Cup, RBI policy impact, AI for weapons, and more

From FIFA World Cup to RBI policy impact, BS brings you up to date with the latest news

BS Web Team  |  News Delhi 

News Digest

What FIFA World Cup 2018 means for the future of international football

And there it was. On an exhilarating, slightly anticlimactic night, Sergio Ramos enacted before us the most disquieting scene of any pre-World Cup script. Read more

'Bad bank' back on table: Piyush Goyal says panel will decide on ARCs

The proposal on transferring non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) to special purpose vehicles — asset reconstruction companies or asset management firms — is back on the agenda. Read more


Sun Pharma stock gains 8% as company clears FDA's Halol plant hurdle

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was the top gainer among the Sensex stocks, rising more than 8 per cent on Friday, following news that the company’s Halol plant had been conferred Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status by the US Food and Drug Administration. Read more

RBI policy impact: 10-year gilt yield crosses 8%, rupee falls

The 10-year gilt yield briefly crossed the 8 per cent mark in morning trades, but fell back below Thursday’s close after news that Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had expressed concerns about high yields. Read more

Google pledges not to use AI for weapons, surveillance

Google pledged not to use its powerful artificial intelligence for weapons, illegal surveillance and technologies that cause “overall harm.” But the company said it would keep working with the military in other areas, giving its cloud business the chance to pursue future lucrative government deals. Read more

First Published: Sat, June 09 2018. 02:25 IST

