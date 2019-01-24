News digest: Goyal back as interim FM, Congress' Priyanka card, and more

Goyal back as interim FM, to present interim Budget

With eight days to go before the Narendra Modi government presents its interim Budget on February 1, the Prime Minister on Wednesday entrusted Railway Minister with ministerial portfolios of finance and corporate affairs till Arun Jaitley comes back from the US. Read more

PSBs put Rs 1-trn bad loans on sale

Several public sector banks are planning to sell their bad loans, including those being litigated at the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), in order to enter 2019-20 with fewer stressed assets on their books. Read more

plays Priyanka card

With the general elections less than 90 days away, President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed his sister, Vadra, general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, which constitutes roughly 40 Lok Sabha seats, including their family bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency. Read more

Conclude Essar Steel case by Jan 31, tells tribunal

has asked the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT to give its decision on the Essar Steel insolvency case by January 31. Read more

New rule will give surplus Sebi reserves to Centre

The central government has decided to frame a rule that would mandate regulators and other autonomous bodies to transfer surplus funds to the exchequer, said two government sources privy to the development. Read more

skid on rural distress, tepid demand

Two-wheeler makers are unlikely to get any respite from slowing sales anytime soon. The registration of two-wheelers, an indicator of actual demand, was down 7 per cent in the first 20 days of January compared to the same period a year ago. Read more