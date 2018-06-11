News digest: Passport details, Maruti Suzuki, China's BRI, Amazon, and more

to register details of Inc brass The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to ask the promoters and directors of all companies to register their details with the registrar of companies (RoCs). The move is aimed at preventing those with charges against them from fleeing the country. Read more speeds up to claim 55% share in the Indian car market



If you thought Maruti Suzuki’s 50 per cent share in the Indian car market is abnormally high, more surprise is in store for you. After expanding its share from 45 per cent in 2014-15 to 50 per cent in 2017-18, the car major has not lost speed. Read more



Modi snubs China’s for ‘inclusivity’



In an oblique reference to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the mega connectivity projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and assured India’s full support to initiatives which ensure inclusivity. Read more



targets local languages to win market



Vernacular may not exactly sound magical in the e-commerce universe crowded with famous investors and top dollars, but Jeff Bezos and his men have a grand local language plan that’s aiming to turn things around in In sort of a giveaway, Bezos referred to in as ‘India ki apnidukaan’ (the country’s own shop) in his fifth anniversary congratulatory letter to customers. Read more



