News digest: Passport details, Maruti Suzuki, China's BRI, Amazon, and more

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki seeks place in crowded light commercial vehicles market
Maruti Suzuki overtakes Hindustan Unilever in market cap race
Margin boost ahead for Maruti Suzuki due to lower royalty structure
Maruti plans separate sales channel to focus on cab aggregator market
From HUL to Maruti Suzuki, India arms now mean more to MNCs: Here's why
-
RoC to register passport details of India Inc brass
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is planning to ask the promoters and directors of all companies to register their passport details with the registrar of companies (RoCs). The move is aimed at preventing those with charges against them from fleeing the country. Read more
Maruti Suzuki speeds up to claim 55% share in the Indian car market
If you thought Maruti Suzuki’s 50 per cent share in the Indian car market is abnormally high, more surprise is in store for you. After expanding its share from 45 per cent in 2014-15 to 50 per cent in 2017-18, the car major has not lost speed. Read more
Modi snubs China’s BRI for ‘inclusivity’
In an oblique reference to China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the mega connectivity projects must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries and assured India’s full support to initiatives which ensure inclusivity. Read more
Amazon targets local languages to win India market
Vernacular may not exactly sound magical in the e-commerce universe crowded with famous investors and top dollars, but Jeff Bezos and his men have a grand local language plan that’s aiming to turn things around in India. In sort of a giveaway, Bezos referred to Amazon.in as ‘India ki apnidukaan’ (the country’s own shop) in his fifth anniversary congratulatory letter to customers. Read more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU