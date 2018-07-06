News digest: Reliance AGM 2018, HDFC Bank, Sri Lankan airport, and more

-
UK High Court allows seizure of Vijay Mallya's UK assets
UK High Court judge has issued an order in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks, granting permission to the British Enforcement Officer to enter the properties of liquor baron Vijay Mallya in Hertfordshire, near London. He is fighting extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges. Read more
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to ride on Jio, retail to double size
Consumer-centric businesses would be the focus of Reliance Industries (RIL) in the coming years, indicated its chairman, Mukesh Ambani, while addressing shareholders at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting on Thursday. Read more
We should not take our eyes off IBC, says CEA Arvind Subramanian
After helping the government in policymaking since October 2014, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian is returning to academics and will be teaching at Harvard Kennedy School on a visiting position. Read more
HDFC Bank most valuable bank in the emerging market outside China
HDFC Bank has gone past Russia's Sberbank to become the most valuable bank in the emerging market outside China. HDFC Bank’s current market capitalisation is $78.4 billion against Sberbank's $74.4 billion. Read more
India may invest around Rs 16.6 bn to buy 70% in Sri Lankan ghost airport
In a move to counter China’s growing presence in Sri Lanka, the Airports Authority of India wants to pick up a controlling stake in Sri Lanka’s Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport, a ghost airport from where no airline flies. This will be the first time the AAI will own an airport outside India. Read more
