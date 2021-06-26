News of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's arrest fake: Delhi Police

-
The Delhi Police said on Saturday that reports about the arrest of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait were fake.
Police also said action will be taken against those spreading such fake news.
"Fake news! News related to arrest of Rakesh Tikait is incorrect. Pl stay away from such fake news/tweets. Action will be taken for spreading such false news/tweets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap tweeted.
BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik also said that Tikait was not arrested.
"Tikait was not arrested by police. He's still at the Ghazipur protest site where demonstration is underway against the farm laws. No conflict situation at the protest site," Malik said.
The Delhi Police on Saturday tightened security arrangements across the borders of the national capital in view of the anticipated protest march by the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.
On June 26, representatives of farmers will seek to submit memoranda to governors in various states. Delhi's Raj Niwas is located in the Civil Lines area.
