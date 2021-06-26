Addiction neither cool, nor style statement, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
US-India Counter narcotics Working Group discuss on threat of illicit drugs
Ex-Boston officer stayed on force despite child abuse allegations: Report
In pictures: 11 women who were the 'firsts' in their field in 2021
Over 5,900 kg narcotics seized during last 6 months in various operations
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
-
On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for realising the vision of a drugs-free India, noting that they bring darkness, destruction and devastation.
He tweeted, "Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to save lives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation."
He added, "Let us reiterate our commitment to share facts on drugs and realise our vision of a drugs free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement."
The prime minister also shared an old Mann Ki Baat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU