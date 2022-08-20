News updates: Misuse of probe agencies erodes their credibility, says Cong

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
CBI raid at Sisodia's residence: AAP says it's a plot to vilify party
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, 14 others accused in Delhi excise policy case
Centre will next arrest Manish Sisodia in false case: Delhi CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Maharashtra, Kerala report over 1,000 new Covid cases each in a day
-
Live news updates: After the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Congress said the "relentless misuse" of investigation agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and can help the corrupt to get away, even though its Delhi leaders claimed the raids exposed the AAP leader's "corrupt face".
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today to deliberate on the strategy with the leaders of the state unit for the upcoming Assembly elections to be held later this year. According to BJP, Nadda will address a public meeting in Paonta Sahib. He will also attend the events organised in the state as Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain, officials said. Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.
The US for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 07:51 IST