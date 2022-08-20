News updates: Misuse of probe agencies erodes their credibility, says Cong

JUST IN
Live news updates: Alka Lamba said Sisodia should face the action by the probe agency instead of "running away"

CBI | CBI raids | AAP

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the
The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations

Live news updates: After the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Congress said the "relentless misuse" of investigation agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and can help the corrupt to get away, even though its Delhi leaders claimed the raids exposed the AAP leader's "corrupt face".

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today to deliberate on the strategy with the leaders of the state unit for the upcoming Assembly elections to be held later this year. According to BJP, Nadda will address a public meeting in Paonta Sahib. He will also attend the events organised in the state as Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

The yatra to the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain, officials said. Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.

The US for the first time Friday said it will give Ukraine Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.

First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 07:51 IST

