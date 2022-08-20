News updates: Misuse of probe agencies erodes their credibility, says Cong

Live news updates: After the raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, the said the "relentless misuse" of investigation agencies against political rivals erodes their credibility and can help the corrupt to get away, even though its Delhi leaders claimed the raids exposed the leader's "corrupt face".



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will visit the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh today to deliberate on the strategy with the leaders of the state unit for the upcoming Assembly elections to be held later this year. According to BJP, Nadda will address a public meeting in Paonta Sahib. He will also attend the events organised in the state as Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating 75 years of its formation.

The yatra to the shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following heavy rain, officials said. Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.

The US for the first time Friday said it will give Scan Eagle surveillance drones, mine-resistant vehicles, anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.