NGT dismisses plea of Goa's Curlies nightclub challenging demolition

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 6, dismissed an appeal filed by the owner of Curlies nightclub Linet Nunes, challenging the demolition order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).
Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat had last partied in the nightclub at Anjuna in Goa.
GCZMA on 21.07.2016 under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 (EP Act) had directed demolition of structures constructed illegally in 'No-development Zone' in CRZ-III in violation of CRZ Notification, issued under the EP Act.
NGT has upheld the GCZMA order to demolish the alleged illegal structure of Curlies, run by Edwin Nunes -- arrested in the Phogat case.
Sonali Phogat had come to Goa on August 22 and was staying at a hotel in Anjuna.
On the same day, she was partying in Curlies restaurant, where she was allegedly given Methamphetamine drugs.
She felt uneasy that night and the next morning, she was taken to the private hospital in Anjuna where she was declared brought dead.
Since the incident of the death of Sonali Phogat, Curlies Restaurant has come again to limelight.
"And whereas, the Expert Members who conducted the site inspection stated that the property at Anjuna Village cannot be called as a temporary structure and the same is permanent in nature with a cemented plinth, wooden floor; steel pipes used as columns which support the top floor. The Google images of 2003 also do not show any structure in the said property existing in 2003. Therefore, it is apparent that the said structure is new and has been constructed in violation of CRZ Notification right on the High Tide Line of the sea," findings stated in order.
"We thus do not find any merit in the appeal which is accordingly dismissed," NGT in order said.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 20:53 IST