NGT seeks facts on petition claiming illegal groundwater usage in Haryana

The has sought a factual report from a panel on alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by Mitsui Kingzoku Components India Pvt Ltd in the industrial town of Bawal in Rewari District of Haryana.

The was hearing a petition claiming the project proponent (PP) was violating the conditions of the Central Ground Water Authority's (CGWA's) no objection certificate (NOC) specifying the quantity of groundwater to be extracted and that the CGWA had already categorised the area as 'over exploited'.

A bench of Chairperson Justice A K Goel noted that according to the petition, the tribunal's earlier order in November last year directing the CGWA to take remedial action against non-compliance by the PP, including recovery of compensation equal to 0.5% of the project cost, was not followed.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Members Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi along with Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, "We find it necessary to require a factual report in the matter from a joint Committee of CGWA, central pollution control board (CPCB), State pollution control board (PCB) and District Magistrate, Rewari."



The report had to be submitted within two months, the bench said, adding the state PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 10.

