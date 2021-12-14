NIA arrests Afghan national in Mundra Port drugs seizure case

-
ALSO READ
Govt hands over probe into Jammu air force station drone attack to NIA
Antilia bomb scare: NIA special court sends three to custody till June 25
PIL seeking investigation of Toolkit matter by NIA withdrawn from SC
National Investigation Agency searches at multiple locations in J&K
Antilia bomb scare probe: Ex-Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' arrested
-
The NIA has arrested an Afghan national in connection with the seizure of 2,988 kilogram of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat, an official said on Tuesday.
Sobhan Aryanfar, 28, lived in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, he said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act and the Indian Penal Code over seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of narcotics substance (heroin) at Mundra Port in Gujarat in September involving foreign nationals in procurement and delivering of consignment, the official said.
Aryanfar has been found to be involved in the conspiracy of transporting narcotic drugs concealed in import consignment of semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan, he said.
The NIA had earlier arrested seven accused in this case, the official of the premier investigation agency said, adding further Investigation in the case continues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU