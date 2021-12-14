Parliament passes bill to extend ED director tenure up to 5 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Leaders of 12 oppn parties condemn Centre over suspension of RS members
Parliament passes bill to extend tenure of CBI director to maximum 5 years
Pensioners' body urges government to exempt pension from income tax
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha proceedings see average daily attendance of 78%: Study
-
Parliament has passed a bill to extend the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate to a maximum of five years.
The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, passed in Lok Sabha on December 9, was moved by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension Jitendra Singh in the Upper House and cleared by voice vote on Tuesday.
Prior to the bill being taken up, most of the opposition members had walked out of the House to protest the suspension of their 12 members.
The Bill seeks to extend the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate from two years to five years.
While introducing the Bill, Singh said the amendments are in the interest of national security and for the stability of the financial structure.
"Enforcement director has a very crucial role even in money laundering cases, and is possibly the only agency of its kind available in India. But for India, most of the other countries have a much longer term. And here also, the term is not being made indefinite...," he said.
The clause on tenure which says "not less than two years" is just being amended to "'go up to five years" with a one-year extension on each occasion, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU