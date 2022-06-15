NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case

-
ALSO READ
Violence couldn't have been committed in J-K without Pak funding: NIA court
CBI raids multiple locations across states in NHAI corruption matter
NIA raids multiple places in Kashmir over terror funding case
NIA conducts raids at multiple places in Kashmir related to terror funding
ED raids multiple locations across country in illegal mining case probe
-
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir linked to a terror funding case, sources said.
The places raided by the Central anti-terror agency are in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources in the agency said that the raids are linked to the places of suspects having involvement in an ongoing case of misuse of money generated from cross-LoC trade for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
The residential premises of the suspects are being searched with the assistance of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, comprising Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
On April 18, 2019, India indefinitely suspended cross-LoC trade at two points along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency.
The LoC trade across Chakan-Da-Bagh in the Poonch district of the Jammu region and Salamabad in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir was intended as a confidence-building measure (CBM) for the population living in Jammu and Kashmir and across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU