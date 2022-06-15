Sisodia to begin inspection of markets picked by govt for redevelopment

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Sisodia
Transportation plan for Central Vista redevelopment project gets DDA's nod
Delhi govt to launch upgraded version of Rozgar Bazaar portal by mid-July
'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment opportunities for youth: Kejriwal
Enrolment in Delhi govt schools up by 21% in last seven years: Sisodia
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday will begin the inspection of five markets picked by the city government for redevelopment under its Rozgar Budget, which aims to generate 20 lakh job opportunities in five years.
Officials privy to the development said Sisodia's inspection would start from the Kamla Nagar market. During the visit, he will interact with traders in the area to know about their issues and suggestions regarding redevelopment of the market.
The deputy chief minister also took to Twitter to announce the inspection.
"Starting today, I will visit 5 markets under Phase 1 Redevelopment over the coming weeks. Will interact with locals to build a deeper understanding of their unique needs, as we move towards implementation. Delhi's economic growth is at the forefront of our priorities," he tweeted.
The five markets chosen by the Delhi government for redevelopment are Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar.
Sisodia said the redevelopment project is aimed at branding the markets as global shopping destinations and provide employment.
"In March, we promised Delhi bold steps to provide 20 lakh jobs & boost the economy under Rozgar Budget. Today, we're taking on this challenge with conviction. Redeveloping our iconic markets is key to brand them as global shopping destinations & provide large-scale employment," he said in a series of tweets.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the names of the five markets that are to be redeveloped under phase-1 of the project, and said that it would generate employment.
The chief minister said there would be a design competition to finalise the redevelopment plan.
Officials said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the programme in the 2022-23 financial year, and it is estimated that 1.5 lakh job opportunities would be created through the initiative.
As part of the redevelopment plan, these markets will be beautified, roads refurbished, and sewer and water lines streamlined.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU