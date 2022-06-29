NIA conducts searches in UP's Deoband in JMB case involving Bangladeshis

-
ALSO READ
Sheikh Hasina thanks Modi for evacuating Bangladeshi nationals from Ukraine
ED arrests 6 Bangladeshi nationals in cross-border money laundering case
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case
Explosive seizure case: NIA conducts raids at 5 places in Mizoram
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J-K in terror funding case
-
The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband in connection with a case involving Bangladeshi nationals who were involved in propagating the ideology of the JMB terrorist group and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India, officials said.
The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), including three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, from Bhopal, an NIA spokesperson said.
They were involved in propagating the ideology of JMB and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India, the NIA said.
The case, initially registered in March by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Bhopal, was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April.
During the searches at the premises of the suspects, digital devices, documents and various other incriminating materials have been seized, the NIA said, adding that further investigations in the case are in progress.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU