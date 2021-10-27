NIA court convicts 10 accused in 2013 serial blasts at Modi's Patna rally

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
Modi meets ex-Aus PM Abbott; leaders vow to strengthen economic cooperation
-
A special NIA court on Wednesday convicted 10 persons in connection with the serial blasts that took place in 2013 at the venue here of a political rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat.
Special NIA judge Gurvinder Mehrotra, who passed the order, also acquitted one of the accused for want of evidence.
The NIA had submitted charge-sheets against 11 people in the course of investigation. Of these, one was a minor and his case was referred to the juvenile justice board. The remaining were put on trial.
Today, all but one were convicted. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on November 1, Special Public Prosecutor Lalan Prasad Singh, who appeared for the probe agency, told PTI-Bhasha.
Those who were pronounced guilty are Imtiaz Ansari, Mujibullah, Haider Ali, Firoz Aslam, Omar Ansari, Iftekhar, Ahmed Husain, Umair Siddiqui and Azharuddin. The court acquitted Fakhruddin, he added.
The blasts had taken place at the Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013 when the BJP's Hunkar Rally' addressed by Modi, who had been declared the party's prime ministerial candidate, was underway.
The explosions and the ensuing stampede had claimed six lives, while scores were injured.
Although no terror outfit claimed responsibility for the serial blasts, the involvement of SIMI and its new avatar, the Indian Mujahideen, have been suspected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU