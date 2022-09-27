JUST IN
Business Standard

NIA crackdown on PFI continues, 30 more people detained in Delhi

Thirty people associated with the PFI were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital, as part of a crackdown against the outfit

Topics
NIA | PFI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thirty people associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, in the national capital on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit, police said.

The raids were conducted early morning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said.

"We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far.

No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.

Several PFI activists and leaders were arrested or detained in similar raids carried out in Assam, Maharashtra, and Karnataka on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:02 IST

