NIA conducts searches in J&K in Jamaat-e-Islami terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Budgam, and Srinagar districts in (J&K) Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case, officials said.
The case pertains to the activities of the members of JeI who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities, but are using funds so collected for violent and secessionist activities.A
"The funds being raised by JeI are also channellised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. JeI has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities," said an NIA official.
The case was registered by the NIA on February 5, 2021.
"During the searches conducted at the premises of office-bearers and members of JeI, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized," the official said.
--IANS
atk/vd
