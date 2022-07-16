NIA sends three Udaipur murder accused to judicial custody till August 1

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
Koregaon-Bhima probe panel asks Pawar to appear before it on May 5 and 6
Sharad Pawar likely to appear before Koregaon Bhima probe panel on Feb 23
Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim bail of Varavara Rao
'You and your loose tongue set the nation on fire', SC slams Nupur Sharma
-
A designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sent three Udaipur tailor murder case accused to judicial custody till August 1, according to a government lawyer.
Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh were under NIA custody, and were produced in the court by a team of the anti-terror probe agency amid tight security.
"The court ordered to send them to judicial custody till August 1," special public prosecutor T P Sharma said, adding the accused were being shifted to a high-security jail in Ajmer.
The NIA has arrested a total of seven people so far over the gruesome murder four of whom -- Mohsin, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali -- are already under judicial custody till August 1.
Kanhaiya Lal, the 48-year-old tailor, was killed by cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- at his shop on June 28 in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.
The two had posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both of them were nabbed in Rajsamand within hours of committing the crime. The rest five were arrested subsequently.
The NIA had taken over the case on June 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU