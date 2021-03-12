Night curfew imposed in Patiala, Ludhiana from March 12 amid Covid-19 spike

-

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Ludhiana's District Collector has imposed a night curfew in the district from March 12 between 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.
The night curfew has also been imposed in Patiala will be effective from the night of March 12 from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders, Patiala's District Magistrate Amit Kumar said in his order.
However, the police and army personnel on duty, government officials/employees, essential services/medical emergency workers, and any other emergency related to the safety of the public/property, would be exempted from the purview of these orders.
According to the Union Health Ministry's update on Thursday morning, Punjab reported 1,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state recorded 17 deaths in the said period.
On March 8, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Sunday held a high-level meeting with experts to tackle the second COVID-19 wave.
