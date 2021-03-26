Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday in view of rise in Covid-19 cases

Night curfew will be imposed in entire from March 28 in view of alarming rise in cases, an official statement said on Friday.

State Chief Minister also warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not observe Covid-19 safety protocol, it said.

reported 36,902 new cases, highest one-day rise so far taking tally to 26,37,735, while death toll reaches 53,907 with 112 fatalities.

Adding misery to the state, nine patients died in a fire at a Covid-19 hospital in a Mumbai mall on Friday, civic officials said.





All nine patients died because of suffocation from the fumes, while two other patients at the hospital had already died on account of coronavirus before the fire broke out, the BMC said in a statement.

The hospital, however, claimed that there was no casualty due to the fire.

Centre’s order

The Centre on Friday asked states and Union Territories to (UTs) regulate crowd during upc­oming festivals like Holi, Easter, and Eid in view of rising cases.

The country saw 59,118 new infections in a day taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, the health ministry said on Friday.