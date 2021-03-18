Night curfew timings increased by an hour in Ahmedabad amid Covid surge

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad coronavirus update: 177 new cases reported, 133 discharged, 2 die
Ahmedabad records 194 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths
Ahmedabad coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in district cross 36,000
60-hr curfew in Ahmedabad, people throng markets to buy essentials
Modi reviews vaccine development at Zydus Cadila facility near Ahmedabad
-
Following a sudden surge in
coronavirus cases, the authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city have decided to increase the night curfew timings by an hour, an official said on Thursday.
The Gujarat government had earlier increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.
Night curfew timings earlier were from 12 am to 6 am, and then on Tuesday, timings were revised to 10 pm to 6 am.
With the detection of 298 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that instead of 10 pm, the night curfew in the city will begin from 9 pm and end at 6 am.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the officer on special duty by the government to supervise the AMC's operations amid the pandemic.
The new timing will come into effect from March 19, a release issued by the civic body stated.
The AMC has also announced that all malls and cinema halls, where people gather in large numbers, will remain shut on weekends.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU